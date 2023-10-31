Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $197,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,553,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 118,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

