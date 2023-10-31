Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

