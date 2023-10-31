Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 4,032 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $60,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,400.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TTMI. Truist Financial increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.32. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 2.12%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Articles

