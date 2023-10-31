Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,380,000 after buying an additional 555,241 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

