Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 16,641 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 381.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 131,868 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays lowered their price target on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

