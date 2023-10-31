Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Datadog stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -309.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

