Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -309.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

