Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.08). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 132.78%. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.05. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $58.81.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.00%.

In related news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.48 per share, with a total value of $101,626.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,185.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKL. TheStreet downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

