Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ducommun worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,390,000 after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 386,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $684.64 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.33. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCO

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.