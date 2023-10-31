First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,241.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

