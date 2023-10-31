First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

