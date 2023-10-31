Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

