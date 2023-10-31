G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $42.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 143.26% and a negative net margin of 87.26%. Analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,671,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 150,376 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

