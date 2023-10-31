Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 429.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,808 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.08% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIQ stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.33 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.96.

