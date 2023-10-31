H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $41.33 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

