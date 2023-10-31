Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.0 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.