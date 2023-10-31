iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Stake Lowered by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,987 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.23% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,496,000 after buying an additional 2,127,972 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 942,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 592,629 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 800,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 44,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 528,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 154,882 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

