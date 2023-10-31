Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.