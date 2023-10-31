J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $169.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

