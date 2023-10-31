Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 865 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,213,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,122,000 after buying an additional 312,713 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

