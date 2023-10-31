Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,247,000. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.90.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

