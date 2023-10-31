Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 4,993 PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.27% of PrimeEnergy Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.21. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,160 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $211,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $211,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,381,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $48,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,412,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

