Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.52.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EnPro Industries

About EnPro Industries

(Free Report)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.