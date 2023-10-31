Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,146 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 15,474.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after buying an additional 1,834,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globus Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,073,000 after buying an additional 498,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.