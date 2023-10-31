Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.10. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.31% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 214,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,844,433.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 15,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $747,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,013,935.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,727. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

