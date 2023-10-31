Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OZK. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on OZK

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.