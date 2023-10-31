Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MODG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODG opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,847,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $510,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

