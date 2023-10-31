Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

