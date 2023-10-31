Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 922,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 122,914 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,937,751,000,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 273,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TCHP stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.