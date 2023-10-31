Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 531,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after buying an additional 245,183 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,157,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $506.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

