Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. UBS Group AG raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1 %

SOI opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $116,742.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

