Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Roku by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,394 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,959.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,348.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,516 shares of company stock worth $1,108,054 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

