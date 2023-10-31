Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

