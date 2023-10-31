Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,502 Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $428,732.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,575,798 shares in the company, valued at $247,994,509.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,616,572 shares of company stock valued at $38,687,208 in the last 90 days.

Shares of ECAT opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

