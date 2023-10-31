Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $455,000 Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter.

JVAL stock opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

