Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 212.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.65. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 8.04.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $456.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

