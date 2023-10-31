Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 23,444.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

