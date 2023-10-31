Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

JNPR stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $764,096 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.