Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

