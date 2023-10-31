Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 4,049 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.5% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $411.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $502.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

