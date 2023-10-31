Leisure Capital Management Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

