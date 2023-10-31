LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,169 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.36.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $584.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $326.10 and a 12 month high of $594.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

