LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,781 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.76% of Dutch Bros worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

