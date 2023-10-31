LPL Financial LLC Acquires 4,852 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,298 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.36.

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR opened at $136.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day moving average of $185.16. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.19 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $5,763,048. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

