LPL Financial LLC Acquires 48,576 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

