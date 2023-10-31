LPL Financial LLC Acquires 52,888 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Masco by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Masco by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Masco by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Masco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

