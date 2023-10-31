LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.96 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.794 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

