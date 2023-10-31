LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000.

SH stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

