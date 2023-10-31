LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.00% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 7,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000.

Get Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:GDIV opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $15.20.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.