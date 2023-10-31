LPL Financial LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,287 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.